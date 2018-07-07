हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aces the denim on denim trend perfectly-See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's favourite actress Monalisa is quite a rage on social media. Her Instagram handle is never bereft of her recent pictures be it from her professional or personal life. Mona has a huge fan following and the numbers just keep increasing with every passing day. The actress is currently in Raipur and has shared a picture from her trip.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Hello RAIPUR... My first visit here...#happy #excited #eventdiaries."

 

 

The stellar actress can be seen donning a denim shirt with a pair of jeans. She is all smiles as she heads to the Chattisgarh capital for an event.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

