Bhojpuri Cine Awards: Poonam Dubey best supporting actress, Awadhesh best supporting actor, Manoj Tiger best comedian

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry witnessed its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world attended the big night. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all made their presence felt.

The show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan were the two guest performers who grabbed the maximum eyeballs and cheers from the audience. Several actors were given top honours and the audience enjoyed some enthralling performances.

Here are some of the award winners

*Actress Poonam Dubey bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her film 'Rangdari Tax'

*Actor Awdhesh Singh bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his film 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'

*Manoj Tiger bagged the award for Best Comedian

* Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha bagged the Best PRO award.

Not many would know but Bhojpuri film industry churns out around 70-80 films each year. It is currently undergoing revival and filmmakers are experimenting with various genres.