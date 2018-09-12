हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baalughat

Bhojpuri film Baalughat's first look goes viral on the Internet

'Baalughat' stars Pramod Premi Yadav, Akash Singh Rajput and Tanushree and has been produced by Ranvijay Singh under the banner of Sadhna Films Creations.

Bhojpuri film Baalughat&#039;s first look goes viral on the Internet
Pic courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com

New Delhi: The first look poster of upcoming Bhojpuri film 'Baalughat' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. As per the producers, the film will not only entertain the audience but will also leave a social message to its viewers. 

'Baalughat' stars Pramod Premi Yadav, Akash Singh Rajput and Tanushree and has been produced by Ranvijay Singh under the banner of Sadhna Films Creations. The film also features Mahesh Acharya, Prakash Jaish, Dev Singh, Prakash Yadav, Anup Singh Tiger among others in key roles. 

Check out the film first look poster here:

Baalughat

Praveen Kumar Guduri has directed the film while Inderjit S Kumar has penned down the script and dialogue. The film has been co-created by Gaya Kumar while Mahesh Upadhyaya is the executive producer. 

The songs have been penned down by Munna Dubey, Rajesh Mishra and Raj Yadav while Damodar Rao has composed the music. 

Cinematography: Mahesh Venkat
Dance: Mahesh Acharya and Sudama Minj
Action direction: Hira Yadav

The last leg shooting of the film has been completed and it has currently in the post-production stage. It is to be noted that the film has been mostly shot at original locations of Baalughat. In addition, the film story has been inspired from the real incident of Baalughat. 

