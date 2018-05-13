Bhojpuri film favourite jodi Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua starrer 'Border' first look out — See photo

New Delhi: The makers of upcoming Bhojpuri film 'Border' starring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, have released the first look of the film.

Looking at the poster, it can be assumed that the film will have a strong patriotic message for the viewers.

Check out the poster here:

Only recently, the makers had released the official teaser of the film which received pa ositive response from the masses.

The film stars Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav,Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit , Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

The film is directed by Santosh Mishra and is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.