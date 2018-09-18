हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri filmmaker Ananjay Raghuraj announces Patna Se Pakistan 2, Vande Mataram

While 'Vande Mataram' will be directed by Rajneesh Mishra, 'Patna Se Pakistan 2' will be helmed by Santosh Mishra.

Bhojpuri filmmaker Ananjay Raghuraj announces Patna Se Pakistan 2, Vande Mataram
Pic courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com

New Delhi: Bhojpuri filmmaker Ananjay Raghuraj, who is known for making out of league films,  on Monday announced his two new projects — 'Vande Mataram' and 'Patna Se Pakistan 2'. 

It is to be noted that till 2014, the Bhojpuri film industry was going through a period of turmoil. It was then when Ananya Kraft and Vision's proprietor Ananjay Raghuraj decided to make a film with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua titled 'Patna Se Pakistan'.  The film was released in March 2015 and was a blockbuster at the Box Office. It established a new trend in the Bhojpuri cinema after which a lot of filmmakers came up with films on similar subjects. 

'Vande Mataram' will be directed by Rajneesh Mishra of 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' fame. The film is a first from the Bhojpuri industry to be based on the international sport. The film is a motivational story in which a wrongdoing man when realises his responsibilities towards his country, he puts in his best effort to make it proud on the international platform. 

On the other hand, 'Patna Se Pakistan 2' will be directed by Santosh Mishra and the music will be from Rajneesh Mishra. The story of PSP2 will continue where the first part had ended. 

Both 'Vande Mataram' and 'Patna Se Pakistan 2' will be presented by Kumkum Films.

