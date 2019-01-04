Bhojpuri hit couple Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey set YouTube on fire – Watch how!

New Delhi: One of the most loved Bhojpuri jodis on the big screen Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's chemistry has always been a highlight of their films together. The duo has featured in several hits and delivered power-packed performances in their ventures.

In fact, Nirahua and Amrapali's movie 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' and 'Nirahua Rickshawala 2' are available on YouTube and have already created a storm online. Both the movies have fetched 114,122,380 views and 101,305,360 views respectively. Yes! Such is the craze of this amazing pair on-screen.

Here are the YouTube links of the two movies:

Their latest release 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' hit the screens on Chhath Puja last year. The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

It also stars Shubhi Sharma in a pivotal role.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra has composed music for the film which is penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.