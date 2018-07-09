हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri item girl Seema Singh announces marriage plans, engagement date to be out soon

Seema, who is from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, added that she will soon announce the dates of her engagement ceremony and wedding.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri item girl Seema Singh has broken the hearts of millions of her fans by revealing about the love of her life and her plans for marriage. The sizzling actress-dancer, who is also known as the Sunny Leone and Helen of Bhojpuri film industry, has announced that she is getting married to Saurav Kumar, an entrepreneur and politician.

Seema Singh and Saurav Kumar have been dating for the last one year. The two came together while Seema Singh was the judge of a dance show on a Bhojpuri channel which was produced by Saurav Kumar.

"I met Saurav during the shooting a TV show. He is a software engineer by training but has done several TV shows and is also into politics. We have known each other for almost a year and I felt that the time has come to let my fans know about him and our plans to get married," said Seema.

Saurav, from Bihar's capital Patna, is the founder-CEO of Ayuno Production Pvt. Ltd, which produces dance shows for Bhojpuri channels. He is also a member of the political party, Janata Dal United. According to Saurav, Ayuno Production aims to provide a "good platform and fresh environment to the struggling dancers of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh".

Seema Singh has appeared as a dancer in over 500 Bhojpuri films and videos. She won the 'Best Item Girl Award' at the Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan in 2017. Apart from Bhojpuri films, Seema Singh has also been a part of a few Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali and Rajasthani movies.

