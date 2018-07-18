हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan's tough cop act in Sanki Daroga trailer will make your jaw drop - Watch

The trailer of the film is out, and Kishan's gritty performance will leave you stunned.  

Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan&#039;s tough cop act in Sanki Daroga trailer will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Ravi Kishan is back and how! The Bhojpuri megastar will make a splash on the silver screen as a tough cop in his debut home production Sanki Daroga.

The trailer of the film is out, and Kishan's gritty performance will leave you stunned.

Sanki Daroga based on real-life incidents is directed by Saif Kidwai.

The trailer opens with a voiceover by Ravi Kishan that narrates the plight of women in today's times. The narration highlights the rise in crime against women.

Watch the trailer posted by Zee Music Bhojpuri below:

Kishan plays Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an IPS officer in the film. Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh has been paired with him in the film. Going by the trailer, it looks likely that Anjana plays a Muslim woman. 

The megastar sports two looks in the film. He sports a handlebar moustache in the end but throughout the trailer, he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. It will be interesting to see why he sports two looks in the film.

Sanki Daroga seems to be a love story between people of two different faiths intertwined with the bigger narrative that showcases the conviction of a police officer who wants to put an end to crime against women.

The film co-produced by Priti Shukla has been written by Kishan himself and stars Manoj Tiger in a supporting role. 

Tags:
Ravi KishanRavi Kishan filmssanki darogaSanki Daroga trailerSanki Daroga movieBhojpuri films 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close