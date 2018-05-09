Bhojpuri movie serial kisser Arvind Akela Kallu's sizzling song with Dimpal Singh has gone viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri romantic star Arvind Akela Kallu is quite famous in the industry as he has some blockbuster hits to his credit. The actor-singer recently released his latest single on YouTube and within a few days of its release, the song titled 'Kallu Khatir Laiki Khojata' has done incredibly well.

Arvind can be seen grooving to the song along with Dimpal Singh and the track has got some desi step to match to. It has been sung by Arvind and the lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati.

Watch the song here:

'Kallu Khatir Laiki Khojata' song was released on YouTube on May 5 and has garnered around 1,367,079 views so far. Shishir Pandey is the composer and it has been uploaded on the video-sharing site by Kallu Official.

The actor will be next seen in romantic drama 'Aawara Balam' in which Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm response. It shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover has been explored well.

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha.