Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's next film titled 'Raja'—Check out who plays the female lead

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's power star Pawan Singh is back with filmmaker back with filmmaker Mukesh Gupta and will be seen in 'Raja'. Both Pawan and Mukesh Gupta have previously worked together in 'Ziddi', making 'Raja' their second collaboration. Made under the banner of IL Gupta Films, it will be directed by Sanjay Srivastava.

'Raja's script has been penned by Veeru Thakur, music is by Chhote Baba and the DOP happens to be Devendra Tiwari. The action will be directed by Baji Rao and Kala Ram Babu.

In the film, Pawan Singh will be seen playing a role of an SP for the first time ever on-screen. And this time, he has been paired with not just one but two actresses, namely--Preeti Vishwas and Deeksha Kushwaha respectively.

Besides the lead trio, the film will see several Bhojpuri stars in supporting roles. Mukesh Gupta, Jai Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sonia Mishra, Sahil Khan, Surya Dwivedi, Rajiv Gupta, Chhaya Rathod, Jyoti Mishra etc will be seen playing pivotal parts.

The film is currently being shot in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The film is touted as a family entertainer.