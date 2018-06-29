हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh's 'Raat Diya Butake' song sets YouTube on fire, crosses 116 mn views—Watch

The actress back in 2017 performed it live on stage and shared it on Instagram as well. 

Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh&#039;s &#039;Raat Diya Butake&#039; song sets YouTube on fire, crosses 116 mn views—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Amrapali Dubey and power star Pawan Singh happen to be the most sought-after actors in Bhojpuri cinema. Both have a dedicated fanbase who eagerly awaits for their big releases and keeps a tab on their upcoming projects as well. 

One of the top actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali and Pawan Singh's superhit song 'Raat Diya Butake' from the film 'Satya' has set the YouTube on fire and has crossed 116 million views as of now. 

Watch it here:

The actress back in 2017 performed it live on stage and shared it on Instagram as well. 

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyPawan Singhraat diya butakeraat diya butake songYouTubeAamrapali Dubeyviral songSatyaBhojpuri cinemaBhojpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close