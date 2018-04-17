Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey to perform on stage soon - Deets inside

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey, one of Bhojpuri cinema's biggest names, is all set to perform on stage in Bihar's Purbi Champaran on April 27.

A video of the actress talking about her stage performances has been posted on Instagram.

Check it out here:

A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

Her performance will commence at around 7pm near Hussaini Garh in Purbi Champaran.

Amrapali, who has worked in a few Hindi daily soaps is now a big brand in Bhojpuri cinema. Her on screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is a super-hit and her films with the Jubilee star have raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

Nirahua and Aamrapali recently featured in a song titled Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi ji.

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, Nirahua and Aamrapali starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 recently created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

Directed by Satish Jain, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was jointly produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav mand Rahul Khan under the banners Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Rahul Khan Production.

Another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 46 million views.No wonder why Nirahua is a Jubilee Star and Aamrapali the Queen of YouTube.

The sizzling hot jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali will be back with Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the third instalment of the superhit Nirahua Hindustani series.