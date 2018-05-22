Bhojpuri siren Chandni Singh-Rakesh Mishra's latest album Kamar Ke Kalach to be released soon

Chandni Singh is one of the hottest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has crores of followers on her YouTube channel. Her music albums too are very hit among her fans and become an overnight sensation as soon as they are released.

Latest reports are that Chandni is set to release her new album, titled Kamar Ke Kalach Kahela'. The album has the voice of Rakesh Mishra and will be released by Adishakti Films Pvt. Ltd.

The lyrics have been penned down by Akhilesh Kashyap whereas the choreography has been done by Vickky Maya. On Tuesday, the actress unveiled the cover photo of the album on her social media page.

Chandni hails from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. It is to be noted that till date all her albums have become a super hit. Her 'Choye Choye' with Khesari Lal Yadav had made her a YouTube sensation.

Apart from her acting skill, Chandni is also known to be a fitness freak. Recently, there were reports that she is all set to enter the league of actresses like Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora Khan, Lara Dutta who have come out with their fitness videos.

The actress, who has been working hard for hours in the gym to keep herself fit and healthy, wants to release her work-out videos for her fans. Though she has cleared it that it will take some time.

During an interview, she had expressed her wish to be known for her acting prowess as well as her love for fitness.