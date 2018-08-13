हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Poonam Dubey celebrates 10 million views of Chana Jor Garam

Chana Jor Garam which also stars Pramod Premi, Neha Shree and Aditya Ojha released on March 23.

Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey took to her Facebook page a few days back to express her happiness over the response her film Chana Jor Garam has received on YouTube.

Poonam, who played the lead role in the Ritesh Thakur directorial, wrote: "Its Time to celebrate with you all my dear friends our film “chana jor garam” has crossed 1cr plus views in just 1week.... thanks to my director Ritesh Thakur ji , producer neha Shree and my all lovely fans and friends keep blessings and loving (sic)."

Chana Jor Garam which also stars Pramod Premi, Neha Shree and Aditya Ojha released on March 23.

Produced by Neha Shree, the film has been presented under the Neha Shree Entertainment. Filmmaker Thakur has composed the songs in the film that have been penned by Fanindra Rao, Arun Bihari and Vibhakar Pandey.

