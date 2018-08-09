Bhojpuri siren Poonam Dubey dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Kajra Re' song—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey is known for her immense talent and superlative dancing skills. The actress, who is an avid social media user recently took to Instagram and shared a dance video with fans.

Poonam grooved to the beats of iconic 'Kajra Re' song from Bollywood film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. The original song had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. The song became hugely popular and topped the chartbusters for months.

Watch the song:

A post shared by पूनम_दुबे (@poonamdubeyofficial) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Poonam has danced to 'Kajra Re' and her moves will take you back in time. The film had released back in 2005. It featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. 'Bunty Aur Babli' was helmed by Shaad Ali.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

A few days back, Poonam was in the capital city to perform and enthral her fans for an entertainment event. The other Bhojpuri celebrities who sizzled during the show are Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Ritu Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Glory Monanta, Anand Mohan, Viki Babua, Alam Raj and Ashmita Singh.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.