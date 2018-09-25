हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee dancing to Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' is unmissable! Watch

Rani's moves are super brilliant and will make you wanna groove to it.

Rani Chatterjee dancing to Sapna Chaudhary&#039;s &#039;Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal&#039; is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is also known for her hilarious videos on social media. The actress, who has delivered some great performances in Bhojpuri movies is an avid user of Instagram. She is also known as YouTube queen.

She recently took to Instagram and shared her dance video where she can be seen grooving to Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary's famous song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#the #beat #bester #mood #dance #my #love

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichtterjeequeen) on

Rani's moves are super brilliant and will make you wanna groove to it.

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee songSapna Chaudharyteri aakhya ka yo kajalBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close