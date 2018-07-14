हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey can't contain her happiness as she receives Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua at the airport-Watch

Bhojpuri industry's most-sought-after actress Amrapali Dubey, who recently admitted in being in a relationship, has shared a video of Dinesh Lal Yadav at an airport.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's most-sought-after actress Amrapali Dubey, who recently admitted in being in a relationship, has shared a video of Dinesh Lal Yadav at an airport.

Sharing the video, Amrapali wrote, "Dekho dekho wo aa gaya.welcome home @dineshlalyadav."

 

 

Well, the status speaks a lot about their relationship even when Amrapali has not spoken openly about her equation with Dinesh.

Recently, Instagram has ruled out a new feature which allows users to ask questions and respond to them via stories. Amrapali too decided to try out this feature and answered a few questions on the app. However, one particular answer will surely break a million hearts!

Amrapali was asked if she is in a relationship, and the actress responded by saying, “Oh yes I am”.

A lot is being spoken about the fans relating to her muse and only time shall tell who is the lucky one who is dating the glamour siren of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Talking about her on-screen pairings, Amrapali's on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav is much liked by the audience. The YouTube Queen and the Jubilee star set the silver screen ablaze every time they share screen space and their chemistry is magical and matchless. The two actors share a great bond off-screen as well.

The two actors recently played lovers in this year's Eid release Border. And they have many more films scheduled to release in future.

The list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

