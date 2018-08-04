Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's post-shower selfie will give you weekend vibes—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has a mammoth fan-following. Amrapali is often called as 'YouTube Queen' as she is a terrific dancer. Her song 'Tohare Khatir' garnered over 9.3 million views on YouTube which just proves how much the actress is loved by the audience.The actress is a regular social media user and often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her life. Amrapali sent her fans into a frenzy when she announced on Instagram that she is in a relationship. The actress still hasn't disclosed the name of the lucky man that she is with.

The actress took to Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a post-shower selfie which is too hot to handle! Her beautiful smile and no make-up look is winning hearts already.

Check out a screenshot from her Instagram stories right here:

Amrapali made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan