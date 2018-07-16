हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's 'Tohare Khatir' song garners over 8.8 million views, actress's belly dancing steals the show

New Delhi: The gorgeous Amrapali Dubey is rightfully called as the 'Queen of YouTube'. The actress's dance moves on the song 'Tohare Khatir' are being lauded by the audience and has garnered over 8.8 million views on YouTube since it was first released on June 9.

The glamour queen of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali has performed belly dancing in the song and her killer dance moves are becoming the talk of the town. People can't stop posting positive comments on the video and the actress has been lauded for her impeccable dancing.

Missed the popular number? Check it out here:

The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

It is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

The aforementioned film also stars Vishal Singh, Raju Singh Mahi, Surya Sharma, Nilu Singh, Sneha Mishra, Raj Kapoor Sahi, Umesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Gopal Rai, Lota Tiwari, RK Goswami and Abhishek Giri. It has been directed by Dhiraj Thakur and jointly produced by Satish Dubey, Sunil Singh under the Gayatri Creation banner.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

