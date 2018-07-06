हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa to perform in Raipur for ‘Hansa - Ek Sanyog’ event

Actor Akhilendra Mishra will be seen playing the role of a third gender with an important aspect in the film. 

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa to perform in Raipur for ‘Hansa - Ek Sanyog’ event

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's well-known face, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a huge fanbase who wait for her big releases eagerly. The actress will be seen performing an item number in the movie ‘Hansa - Ek Sanyog’ and shall also perform live during the poster release event of the film in Raipur.

‘Hansa - Ek Sanyog’ is about the gender that is usually not talked about, the third gender. It depicts the struggles they go through and how impossible it gets for them to live in the society. The movie will be directed by the duo Santosh Kashyap and Dhiraj Verma, while Ayush Srivastav plays the lead character with Master Ayushman playing the child actor in the movie and Mantra Patel plays the female lead character. 

Actor Akhilendra Mishra will be seen playing the role of a third gender with an important aspect in the film. The poplar Cinematographer Arvind K, who has worked with Prakash Jha is now the DOP of 'Hansa - Ek Sanyog'. 

Recently, the producer Suresh Sharma announced a movie poster release event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to felicitate the Kinnar community with a cultural and social programme. The program shall take place on July 7, 2018 at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur from 6 pm to 9 pm where Monalisa will be seen performing to promote her movie ‘Hansa - Ek Sanyog’. 

Along with her other actors from the movie like actor Sharat Saxena, Aman Verma, Neelam Panday, Ishtiyak Khan, Mantra Patel and Singer Tarannum & Ritu Pathak along with many more artists from the Bollywood industry will be present in Raipur on the occasion of this poster release. 

Tags:
MonalisaHansa - Ek SanyogHansa - Ek Sanyog posterThird genderBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsantara biswas

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close