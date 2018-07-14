हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's Jhuma Boudi selfie is unmissable- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most talked about actresses, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa enjoys a huge and strong fanbase on social media. She is an avid user of the medium and often shares her pictures and videos. Recently, the actress took to the photo-sharing app to share a sensuous picture as Jhuma Boudi.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Close Up... selfie.... #happy #rathyatra ... have a great #weekend."

 

 

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

