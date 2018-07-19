हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritesh Pandey

Bhojpuri song Piyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu captures the tragedy of lovers, sets internet on fire with 106 million views

The song has been sung by Ritesh himself and it has been penned by Arun Bihari. 

Bhojpuri song Piyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu captures the tragedy of lovers, sets internet on fire with 106 million views
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey's superhit video ' Piyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahu is making waves on Youtube. The song depicting a tragic tale of a girl marrying someone else after being in a love with another man has broken all records by garnering over 106 million views on Youtube.

The song has been sung by Ritesh himself and it has been penned by Arun Bihari. This is by far the most-watched video featuring Ritesh.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Ritesh Pandey will soon be enticing the audiences with a film laced with patriotic fervour titled 'Meri Jaan The film shoot is almost complete. Ritesh plays the lead in 'Meri Jaan Tiranga' where the actor will be seen kicking some butt. The patriotic feel of the film will keep the audiences entertained as he plays an honest cop. 

It stars Shubhi Sharma in the lead. The script has been written and directed by Lalit Shukla. The music has been composed by S Kumar and the songs are written by Rustam Ghayal. The action stunts are directed by Hira Yadav. 

Besides Ritesh Pandey, 'Meri Jaan Tiranga' features Shubhi Sharma, S Raj Sahni, Priyanka Pandit, Priyanka Maharaj, Archana Prajapati, Kunal Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Deepak Bhatia, Maya Yadav, Jai Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sveti Singh, Lal Dhari, Jassi Singh, Tripurari, Hira Yadav, DP Pandey, Dev Narayan , Brothers Khanna, Jai Singh, Arun Singh and Brijesh Tripathi.

Ritesh PandeyBhojpuri actorBhojpuri sizzlerPiyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu106 million views

