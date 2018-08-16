हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
maa tujhe salaam

Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh's Maa Tujhe Salaam opens to bumper response

The patriotic film hit the screens across Bihar and Jharkhand on August 10 and has been going strong on the Box Office.

Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh&#039;s Maa Tujhe Salaam opens to bumper response
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's latest flick 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has got a bumper opening. The patriotic film hit the screens across Bihar and Jharkhand on August 10 and going by the Box Office trend, it is set to break all records to become one of the most successful films of the year.

The Bhojpuri flick has a neat and clean content and has been given a U/A certificate and has got a thumbs up from the critics. 

In the meantime, the makers recently unveiled a new poster of the film that will ignite patriotism in you. Superstar Pawan is seen in a fierce avatar holding arms and bullets and is all set to take on the traitors. 

The story of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has been written and directed by Aslam Sheikh. The film also stars Madhu Sharma in a pivotal part. Produced by Abhay Sinha and Samir Aftab, it has been co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Parveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Tags:
maa tujhe salaamPawan SinghAkshara SinghBhojpuri filmAkshara Singh filmMadhu Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close