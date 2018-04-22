Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu wraps up shoot for 'Jawani Ke Rail Kahin Chooth Na Jaaye'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu has completed the shoot for 'Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chooth Na Jaaye'. The film was shot in Maharashtra's Panvel and Bareilly in UP. It is now in its post-production phase. The producer of the film Vikas Madhuaar has produced the film under the banner of Albert Motion pictures. Apart from Kallu, Tanushree Chatterji, Vanshika Choudhary, Anand Mohan, Anil Yadav, J Neelam, Neelam Pandey and Abhay Rai.

Taking about the film Vikas Madhuaar said, "The film is very different from the kind of Bhojpuri films we see on television these days. The audience is really going to enjoy the camaraderie of Kallu, Vanshika and Tanusree. The viewers would get to experience a new phase of cinema. The film has comic, romance and all the necessary elements to keep the viewers engaged till the very end. We will launch the trailer of the fillm really soon at present we are concentrating on the post-production of the film."

Directed S Kumar also added, "The narration, story and the songs are the USP of the film. The film will set the Box Office on fire. Kallu has a lot of expectations from the film and he believes that the film has the potential to do well.I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. Kallu has given many superhit films like Swarg, Rabba Ishq Na Howe and we are hoping that this film would also create a similar impact."

The release date of the film will be announced soon, till then stay tuned for more updates!