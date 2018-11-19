हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Nirahua asks Amrapali Dubey 'Humse Biyah Karla Aish Karbu' in this fun video—Watch

The on-screen pairing of Amrapali and Nirahua is best loved by the audiences.

Nirahua asks Amrapali Dubey &#039;Humse Biyah Karla Aish Karbu&#039; in this fun video—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: One of the most loved jodis in Bhojpuri cinema, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have once again set the screens on fire with their power-packed performance in 'Nirahua Hindustani 3'. The film opened to packed theatres and is doing incredibly well at the Box Office.

Nirahua recently shared a fun video on Instagram where he asks Amrapali 'Humse Biyah Karla Aish Karbu' which actually happens to be a song from the movie 'Nirhua Hindustani 3'.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Humse Biyah Karla Aish karbu#nirahuahindustani3 @aamrapali1101 @shubhi_sharma_official @pravesh_lal

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The on-screen pairing of Amrapali and Nirahua is best loved by the audiences. 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' hit the screens on Chhath Puja this year. The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

It also stars Shubhi Sharma in a pivotal role.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra has composed music for the film which is penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

 

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyAamrapali DubeyNirahuaDinesh Lal YadavNirahua Hindustani 3Bhojpuri cinema

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close