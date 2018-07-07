Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's 'Ghoongat Mein Ghotala' to release in July

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, whose recent outing Border has taken the box office by storm, announced that his second project 'Ghoongat Mein Ghotala' will release on July 13.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, whose recent outing Border has taken the box office by storm, announced that his second project 'Ghoongat Mein Ghotala' will release on July 13.

Taking to Instagram, He wrote, "13 July ko aapke najdiki cinema ghar me mere bhai ko aap sub Ashirvad dijiye ek bar zaroor dekhiye #ghoonghat me ghotala @pravesh_lal @nirahua_entertainment."

 

'Ghoongat Mein Ghotala' is all set to hit the theatres on July 13. It is directed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Dinesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment.

On the work front, Nirahua did a fabulous job in Border. The film written and directed by Santosh Mishra also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

 Interestingly, Bollywood personalities like Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani extended support to this film by asking fans to watch Border.

If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film. It was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year. 

