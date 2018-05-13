Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Nagdev first look out — See poster

New Delhi: The first look of upcoming Bhojpuri film 'Nagdev' has been released by the makers. The film is a horror fantasy thriller film and features superstar Khesari Lal Yadav opposite Kajal Raghwani.

Check out the first look poster of 'Nagdev' here:

'Nagdev' has been directed by Dev Pandey and produced by Neelabh Tiwari and Ramesh Singh under the banner of Yash & Raj and Khesari Entertinment Presents.

The story has been penned down by Manoj K Khushwaha and songs have been given by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azad Singh.

Music composer Madhukar Anand has given the music to songs.