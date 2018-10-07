Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Balam Ji Love You poster released — Check out

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's top actor Khesari Lal Yadav is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Balam Ji Love You'. The venture is directed by Premanshu Joshi, the one who gave Khesari his big break in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

On Sunday, the makers of 'Balam Ji Love You' released the first official poster of the film. Take a look: 

Khesari Lal Yadav

This time superstar Khesari will be seen in a solid fight sequence with Ashok Samarth and the makers believe that it will instantly remind fans of Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'. 

The official trailer of 'Balam Ji Love You' was unveiled a few days back and it left the fans highly impressed. In fact, some even compared it with Aamir's 2016 blockbuster 'Dangal' while others found an uncanny resemblance of the fight scenes with that of Salman Khan's 'Sultan'. While the director has maintained that it is purely a Khesari film. 

'Balam Ji Love You' is slated to hit the screens on Dussehra.

The film also stars Akshara Singh in a special role. Helmed by Premanshu Singh, and jointly produced under the banner Shree Raama Production House by  Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta, Balam Ji Love You will see Khesari playing a wrestler.

The film would also feature Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand in supporting roles.

Khesari's on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the audiences. The superstar's 'Sangharsh', which released some time back received a warm response. The duo delivered another blockbuster earlier this year — 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke'. 

