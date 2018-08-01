हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh says he is proud to be an Indian

Not just fans of Bhojpuri cinema, music lovers from across the country still dance to the song that is peppy and foot-tapping.    

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: What crosses your mind when you think of Pawan Singh? 'Lollypop Lagelu', no? Well, the Bhojpuri superstar's 'Lollypop Lagelu' song became an instant hit soon after it was released for the first time almost a decade ago.

Despite that the song was released almost 10 years ago, it continues to remain a hot favourite of not just fans of Bhojpuri cinema but music lovers from across the country. We have come across several videos in which people from not just the country but from foreign nations are seen shaking their leg to the track that is peppy and foot-tapping.

Recently, on the completion of 10 years to the song, a special episode was shot for a top channel. It is to be noted that Pawan's songs become an instant hit among the masses upon their release and become viral in a jiffy.

It is to be noted that Pawan was recently honoured with 'Star Of The Year', 'Viewer's Choice' and 'Best Singer' at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia. The actor thanked his thousands of fans and credited them for his success. 

Speaking at the award function, Pawan Singh said that as he took the flight to Malaysia to attend the event, he felt pride for being an Indian. 

Pawan, who hails from Ara in Bihar is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc. But he came to fame after the release of the hit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in 2008.

Watch the song here: 

His recently released movie Wanted didn't live up to the hype but he has a quite a few plump projects in his kitty. He is one of the most bankable stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshara Singh is believed to be one of the best.

On the personal front, Pawan tied the nuptial knot with Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh on March 6. The couple solemnised their wedding in the presence of family and friends.

