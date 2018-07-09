हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2

Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Rahul Dev to have intense action sequences in 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2'

People loved the action-packed teaser of the film and Pradeep's dialogue delivery has been hugely lauded by the audience.

Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Rahul Dev to have intense action sequences in &#039;Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2&#039;

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu is all set to entertain the audience in his upcoming 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2'. The movie is one of the most-awaited films in the Bhojpuri industry this year.

The movie is said to be high on drama as well as action.

Latest reports are that in one of the scenes of the film, Pradeep will enter Pakistan and fight his way to take his bride home. The talented actor will be seen fighting the villain, played by Rahul Dev in some action-packed scenes that will give you goosebumps. The hero fights off the villain and finally takes his bride home. The scenes are being compared with the kind of action that is there in Bollywood films. Fans are quite excited about this film and can't wait for it to release.

The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Monalisa, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit, Shubhi Sharma, Mrig Naini, Arun Buxi, Raju Shresth, Israt Khan, Choubeji, Amit Gaur, Shubham Tiwari Aditya Ojha, Raj Yadav, Prem Dubey, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Jassi Singh, Pushpa Verma, Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Manoj Singh, Mantu Lal, Purshottam Priyadarshi, Sakila, Sanjay Pandey and others.

People loved the action-packed teaser of the film and Pradeep's dialogue delivery has been hugely lauded by the audience. The movie, by Rajkumar R Pandey, is expected to be a large-scale venture.

In the first look poster, Bollywood actor Rahul Dev could be seen roaring in full form. Made under the banner of Saideep Films, the movie is sequel of 2016 hit film 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se'.

Tags:
Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2Pradeep Pandey ChintuRahul Dev

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close