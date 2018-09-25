हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2

'Chintu' Pradeep Pandey's action-packed 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' trailer out - Watch

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will be essaying a character based in Pakistan.

&#039;Chintu&#039; Pradeep Pandey&#039;s action-packed &#039;Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2&#039; trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Bhojpuri superstar 'Chintu' Pradeep Pandey and debutante Surbhi Shukla's 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' trailer is out. The action-packed trailer shows Chintu in a complete action-star avatar.

As it is evident from the title, the leading lady in the film is a Pakistani. Surbhi plays a girl from the other side of the Indian border who steals Chintu's heart. He fights all odds and removes all roadblocks to bring his Dulhan on to his soil.

Take a look at the gripping trailer here:

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur. The film also stars Gargi Pandit, Mona Lisa, Shubham Tiwari and Shubhi Sharma in supporting roles.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey.

The film is slated to release during Durga Puja. During an exclusive interview with Zee News, the film's leading lady said, "The film begins from where it ended in the first part. The viewers will have to go to the theatre to know more about the story."

