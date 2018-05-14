Did Khesari Lal Yadav refuse to recognize Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu? Watch

Mumbai: Is there a cold war between Khesari Lal Yadav and Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu? Well, it seems so! The former reportedly refused to acknowledge the latter during a wedding ceremony recently and it makes people wonder why he did so.

Khesari had recently attended his film industry colleague Devendra Singh's wedding ceremony. He Was greeted by everyone present on stage. When Khesari enquired about megastar Ravi Kishan, someone in the crowd also took Chintu's name. And on hearing Chintu's name, Khesari asked, "what is Chintu?"

This made people instantly burst into laughter.

Watch the video posted by Bindaas Bhojpuriya embedded below:

If the reports are anything to go by, then Khesari and Chintu have been at loggerheads over the sequel to super-hit film Mehandi Lagake Rakhna.

The first instalment of the franchise starred Khesari and Kajal Raghwani while the sequel features Chintu and Richa Dixit. Not just this, even the sequel to Khesari's Dilwala has fallen in Chintu's kitty and this has made the matter worse, reports suggest.

Nonetheless, Khesari has a number of big releases to look forward to and the list includes Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, Nagdev, Dabang Sarkar, Sangharsh etc.