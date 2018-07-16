हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares cute video of daughter Aditi - Watch

Nirahua made the most of Sunday by spending quality time with little Aditi.  

Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to Instagram to share a cute video of his daughter Aditi dancing to Ninja Hatori song. The Bhojpuri superstar, who was in Nepal to shoot for one of his upcoming films Sher-E-Hindustan, also shared a photograph of his daughter sitting on his lap and learning music.

Check out the cute video shared by Nirahua here:

 

Aditi #happysunday Bitiya Rani @dineshlalyadav @pravesh_lal

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The superstar is also popularly addressed as Jubilee star because he has delivered hits after hits. He is one of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri film industry and has innumerable successful films to his credit.

Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani 2 has set the internet on fire. The film has garnered over 75 million views on YouTube. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

His 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 66 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani has over 54 million views so far.

Nirahua has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

