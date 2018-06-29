हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple - See pics

The actor shared a couple of photographs from the holy town with his fans on Instagram.

Pic courtesy: @dineshlalyadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, who was shooting in Nepal for his upcoming film Sher-E-Hindustan a few days back, headed to Ujjain to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple.

He posted: "Jai Mahakal" and "Jub sukoon nhi milta dikhave ki basti me ,doob jata hoon Mahadev ki Masti me#har har Mahadev #jaimahakal (sic)," to express his devotion for Lord Shiva.

Check out the pics posted by him:

 

Jai Mahakal

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

Nirahua also took to the photo-sharing site to thank his fans for making his latest release Border a roaring success. The film which released on June 15, is into its third week of screening.

The last few days haven't been pleasant for Nirahua. He had an ugly spat with a journalist who criticised his film Border. 
Nirahua is one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also referred to as Jubilee star, Nirahua has enthralled audiences by her his performances in films which are high on entertainment quotient. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars and is multi-talented. He is an actor-singer- producer.

Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani 2 - has garnered over 70 million views. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.
 
Nirahua starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 63 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani has over 52 million views so far.

The superstar has a number of films in his kitty and the list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakh.

