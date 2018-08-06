हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav shares a glimpse of Nirahua Chalal London co-starring Amrapali Dubey - Watch

Some portions of the film were shot in London.

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his Instagram page a couple of days back to share a glimpse of his upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London co-starring Amrapali Dubey.

The Jubilee star posted a teaser of one of the songs in the film.
He wrote: "Coming soon #nirahuachalallondon @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali1101 (sic)."

Some portions of the film were shot in London. Amrapali shared images and videos from the sets of the film in the English capital and the countryside a few months back.

Check out Nirahua's post here:

 

Coming soon #nirahuachalallondon @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Directed by Chandra Pant the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production.

The film also stars Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra and Sonu Khatri.

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

