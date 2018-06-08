हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav's new song Mile Ke Sajaniya Se Mann Bara Kare is a foot-tapping track - Check it out

Sung by Nirahua, the song has been penned and composed by Pyare Lal Yadav and Rajinish Mishra respectively.  

Dinesh Lal Yadav&#039;s new song Mile Ke Sajaniya Se Mann Bara Kare is a foot-tapping track - Check it out

Mumbai: The makers of Border starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Mile Ke Sajaniya Se Mann Bara Kare, it is apparent that it is about a couple that is in a long-distance relationship. The love between the two remains strong despite geographical distance.

Sung by Nirahua, the song has been penned and composed by Pyare Lal Yadav and Rajinish Mishra respectively.

Check it out here:

Four other songs of the film are out - Hamar Bhaiya Watan Ke Sipahi, Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho, Deewani Bhaili Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyar Mein and Mera Rang De Basanti Chola. Each of these songs has been appreciated by the audience.

Also starring Amrapali Dubey as the leading lady, Border is a multi-starrer that is slated to hit theatres on Eid this year. The film which also has Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav on board will release on June 15.

The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavNirahuadinesh lal yadav songsBhojpuri songs 2018BorderBorder movieMile Ke Sajaniya Se Mann Bara Kare

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close