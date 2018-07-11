हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants.

Draped in a sheer saree, Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi oozes oomph and sensuality—See pic
New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most talked about actresses, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa enjoys a huge and strong fanbase on social media. She is an avid user of the medium and often shares her pictures and videos.

One of her recent pictures has her draped in a sheer pink saree and we must say she looks gorgeous. The Bhojpuri sensation captioned the image as: “Beauty Begins The Moment You Decide To Be Yourself... #happyme #excited #pinklady #happywednesday #goodmorning.”

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

