First song from Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan Se 2 to be unveiled in September

New Delhi: Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan Se 2' will now hit the screens during Durga Pooja. But before that, the makers have decided to drop the first song from the movie. According to reports, the first song will be unveiled on September 3.

In the film, Chintu is gearing up to win the hands of his ladylove from Pakistan, and he is ready to face all odds for the same of true love.

The motion poster for the film was unveiled a few days back.

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey.

3D graphics which is used by Bollywood and South Indian cinema have been incorporated in the film.

The first instalment featured Tanushree, Shubhi Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.