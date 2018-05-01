Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit's cute antics will help you relieve stress - Watch

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated Bhojpuri stars - Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit - is a versatile actor. The actress, who has enthralled moviegoers with her performances in films, entertains her fans on social media too.

She keeps posting funny videos on musical.lyindiaofficial.

A few days ago, we shared a post with a few of her funny videos embedded in it. And now, we have a couple of more videos posted by Gargi on Instagram.

In the video, Gargi looks adorable and her childlike antics will help you relieve stress.

Check them out here:

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes Karm Yug, a film made under Amrit Film Productions.

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se.

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

It is believed that Gargi who has acted opposite superstar Pawan Singh, in two films, had a secret crush on him and even wanted to marry him. But two hail from different castes and according to Gargi, this proved to be an insurmountable barrier.

Pawan Singh tied the knot with Jyoti Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Balia on March 6, 2018, in the presence of close family members.