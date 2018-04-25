Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit's funny videos will tickle your funny bone

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit. Pandit also makes her presence felt on social media to entertain her fans and connect with them directly.

In this web post, we will take a look at some of Gargi's funny Instagram posts that showcase her comic timing and versatility through dubsmash on musical.lyindiaofficial.

#aadmiusemaartahejisewohpyarkrtahe #comedy @Musical.lyindia A post shared by GARGI PANDITT (@priyanka_pandit_) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions.

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se.

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

It is believed that Gargi who has acted opposite superstar Pawan Singh, in two films, had a secret crush on him and even wanted to marry him. But two come from different castes and according to Gargi, this proved to be an insurmountable barrier in her desire to get married to Pawan Singh, who tied the knot with Jyoti Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Balia on March 6, 2018, in the presence of close family members.