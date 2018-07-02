हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gargi Pandit's funny Instagram video will drive away your Monday blues- Watch

Gargi Pandit's clip will help you beat Monday blues.

Pic courtesy: @priyanka_pandit_ (Instagram)

Mumbai: Gargi Pandit is back with yet another funny Instagram post. The Bhojpuri diva, who has an impeccable comic timing posted a hilarious a few days back. 

Check out the video here:

 

@mahii_the_human superb one #musicallylover #behappy

A post shared by GARGI PANDITT (@priyanka_pandit_) on

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit. 

She has quite a lot of films in her kitty and the list includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions. She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. The actress also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

Pandit spoke about her marriage during an interview a few months back. We came across the throwback video in which she is seen explaining why she hasn't got married yet.

While talking to the reporter, Gargi said that her parents haven't yet looked for a groom for her. 

Elaborating on this, Gargi said that there seems to be a communication gap between her and her parents. She said that he mother thinks that she may find a suitable boy on her own from the film industry. However, Gargi also expressed that she would marry the boy chosen by her parents.

The pretty actress is very thrilled with the idea of getting married and is also very curious about it.  She also said that she would dance during her own wedding.  Gargi said that being an actress, she has spent months without seeing her family. So though she would be overwhelmed on her special day, she wouldn't cry much.

