Dinesh Lal Yadav

IBFA 2018: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey gear up to sizzle in Malaysia- See pic

Nirahua took to Instagram to share a photograph from Malaysia.  

IBFA 2018: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey gear up to sizzle in Malaysia- See pic
Pic courtesy: @pravesh_lal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film personalities are all set to sizzle in Malaysia on Saturday this week. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are already in the South Asian country for the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Nirahua took to Instagram to share a photograph from Malaysia. We can see YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey, Power Star Pawan Singh, Shubhi Sharma and Jubilee star Dinesh too.

The Bhojpuri actor-singer wrote: "Ready to rock Malaysia  IBFA Malaysia @dineshlalyadav @singhpawan999 @aamrapali1101 @shubhi_sharma_official @pravesh_lal (sic)."

However, it seems as if many other popular faces from the Bhojpuri industry may not attend the event. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh will be attending a Bhojpuri Night in Delhi tomorrow.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. 

The gala event will be held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur on July 21.

The awards ceremony will have felicitations in four different categories like Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

