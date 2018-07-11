हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2018

International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2018: Superstars gear up for the starry event - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram.

Mumbai: The Bhojpuri film industry is gearing up for the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards, an annual event which commenced in the year 2015. The IBFA  is organised in Malaysia this year.

The event will see the biggest names of Bhojpuri cinema under the same roof. 

From megastar Manoj Tiwari to Ravi Kishan, superstars Nirahua to Pawan Singh, divas Amrapali Dubey to Anjana Singh, all the stars of the film industry are expected to dazzle at the event.

Watch the video below to watch stars talking about the glitzy ceremony that honours those who deserve the coveted trophy the most for their incomparable work last year.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. 

The gala event will be held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur on July 21.

The awards ceremony will have felicitations in four different categories like Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

