International Bhojpuri film awards: All you need to know

Mumbai: The fourth International Bhojpuri film awards is all set to take place on July 21 in Malaysia. The grand event is expected to be attended by some of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry and a few other guests too.

The list of attendees includes megastar Manoj Tiwari, Sunil Shetty, superstar Ravi Kisha, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghvani, Sweety Chhabra, Gunjan Pant, Gunjan Kapoor, Vinay Anand, Krushna Abhishek, Arvind Akela, Ritesh Pandey, Madhu Sharma, Monalisa, Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala, Seema Singh, Awadesh Mishra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivika Diwan, Shyamali, Shubhi Sharma, Gargi Pandit, Rakesh Mishra, Nisha Dubey and Rajeev Mishra.

During this occasion, a number of personalities will be honoured for their contribution to the Bhojpuri film industry. Artistes and technicians will be awarded for their work in films in the last one year.

The event will also be attended by Government representatives from India and Malaysia.

Film publicist Sanjay Patiyala has said that Bhojpuri cinema produces films that are applause-worthy. And hence the aim would be to remove the vulgar tag from the industry. This event will focus on highlighting quality films with great content.

Initiated by Abhay Sinha of Yashi Films, International Bhojpuri film awards, has successfully completed three years. The first, second and third editions were held at Mauritius, Dubai and London respectively.

This awards event took a state-centric Bhojpuri to the world and created a bigger platform for the industry. The Bhojpuri movie fraternity is thrilled about being a part of the event.