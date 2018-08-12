Khesari Lal Yadav and Chandni Singh all set to sizzle in 'Doli Mein Goli Mardev 2'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to entice the audience in his new music video Doli Mein Goli Mardev 2' with actress Chandni Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Chandni Singh will be seen in the new music video which is a sequel of Doli Mein Goli Mardev. The shooting of this album was done in a grand manner in Malad, Mumbai. In which Khesari Lal Yadav and Chandni Singh participated. This album will be released under the banner of Khesari Music World.

The dance has been choreographed by Mahesh Acharya. Every time a new album release featuring these two stellar actors releases, it becomes an instant hit. Some of their famous music videos are Palang mein choye choye and Milte Marad Humko Bhul Gailu.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Chandni Singh's raunchy dance number titled 'Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gayelu'has garnered over 65 million views on Youtube.

Actress Chandni has been in news for quite some time now. In the video, she is seen teasing Khesari by asking him to get married, to which a gloomy Khesari complains that she has forgotten him after getting another man in her life.

The first music album of Chandni, because of which she grabbed the limelight, also featured Khesari Lal. Post this, she became a popular Youtube sensation and featured in a lot of music videos.

Chandni, who resides in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, is currently busy shooting for director Arvind Chaubey's film 'Main Nagin Tu Sapera' opposite actor Arvind Akela.