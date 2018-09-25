Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's sizzling chemistry in 'Balam Ji Love You' trailer will make you go aww - Watch

Mumbai: If you are a fan of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's sizzling hot chemistry, then you cannot afford to miss this news. The makers of the duo's upcoming film 'Balam Ji Love You' have unveiled the trailer, and it is entertaining.

The film which would also feature Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh in a special role is helmed by Premanshu Singh, and jointly produced under the banner Shree Raama Production House by Seema Devi Rungta & Anand Kumar Rungta. Rajju Ansari is the Associate Producer.

Khesari sports a crop haircut and looks like a typical villager in the film while Kajal looks gorgeous like a modern diva.

Take a look at the trailer here loaded with slapstick comedy, action and romance.

The film would also feature Shubhi Sharma, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand in supporting roles.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. The duo will also be seen in Nagdev.

Khesari and Kajal's recent releases - Dulhin Ganga Par Ke and Sangharsh creatd waves at the Box Office. Both these films garnered a bumper opening. Here's wishing them luck and success for Balam Ji Love You.