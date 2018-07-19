हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's sizzling chemistry in Sarso ke Sagiya is a must watch

'Sarso Ke Sagiya' from the film 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' showcases the sizzling chemistry of Bhojpuri superstars Khesari and Kajal Raghwani

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry boasts of many hot and happening on-screen pairs. Apart from Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh - Akshara Singh, there is another irresistible pairing of superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. A song titled ' Sarso Ke Sagiya' will tell you how!

'Sarso Ke Sagiya' from the film 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' showcases the sizzling chemistry of Bhojpuri superstars Khesari and Kajal Raghwani. The song has also been sung by the man himself, Khesari Lal Yadav.

Check out this sweltering chartbuster:

Their music video has garnered over 54 million views

Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke are some of the films of the two actors.

Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are going to their next 

The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

