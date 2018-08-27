हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's song Dhukur Dhukur will make you groove like a true desi - Watch

The video proves why Khesari and Kajal's chemistry is such a super-hit.

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The video of Khesari Lal Yadav's song Dhukur Dhukur is out. The foot-tapping song The song is from the film Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke which released a few months back.

Sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh, the song titled 'Dhukur Dhukur' is a perfect desi dance number. You will feel like grooving after listening to this foot-tapping song.

Check out the video here:

'Dhukur Dhukur' has been penned and composed by Azad Singh and Madhukar Anand respectively.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. Dulhin Ganga Par Ke proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Kajal and Khesari have worked together in Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline. 

The on-screen couple's latest film Sangharsh released on Friday last week in Mumbai, Nepal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

