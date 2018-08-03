हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's 'Tohar Hothwa Lagela Chaklate' is going viral on Youtube-Watch

Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Khesari Lal Yadav and gorgeous Kajal Raghwani's new song from their upcoming film Sangharsh has gone viral on Youtube. The song titled 'Tohar Hothwa Lagela Chocolate' features Khesari and Kajal in a romantic sequel.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Khesari Lal Yadav and gorgeous Kajal Raghwani's new song from their upcoming film Sangharsh has gone viral on Youtube. The song titled 'Tohar Hothwa Lagela Chaklate' features Khesari and Kajal in a romantic sequel.

The song has been rendered by Khesari and his other co-star Priyanka Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey and Dhananjay Mishra has produced the music.

Check out the song:

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, 'Sangharsh' has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. The script has been written by Rakesh Tripathi and the songs have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand. 

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

An impactful poster of the film was released in April. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

