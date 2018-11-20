हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav's Bokaro event called off midway, unruly crowd wreaks havoc

His recent chartbuster 'Thik Hai' got a thunderous response from the fans. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Bokaro event had to be called off midway after a ruckus was created by the unruly crowd. The programme was organised at the Pustakalaya Maidan in Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand.

Within an hour of the programme, a stampede-like situation occurred and the event had to be stopped midway. In fact, superstar Khesari even appealed to the crowd to settle down and not create trouble for others.

Khesari has a huge fan base amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs and to watch him perform live on stage, several people gathered at the Pustakalaya Maidan. However, the number increased so much that soon police had to intervene and the ruckus was created.

The actor was present at the Murti Pranprathishtha of Shri Shri Vaishnavi Kali Mandir in Bokaro, sector-9 on November 19, Monday. It was during the Mata Ka Jagran that the superstar performed.

The authorities had to take extra measures to manage the crowd which had gathered just to have a glimpse of their favourite star. As many 100 officials were deployed in the area to ensure safety of the star and the crowd.

The actor danced and sang several of his songs. His recent chartbuster 'Thik Hai' got a thunderous response from the fans.

Khesari even performed to his latest Chhath Puja song. 

 

 

 

